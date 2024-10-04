Deepika Padukone has truly evolved in terms of her script choices. She’s been doing versatile roles, and cine-goers have been appreciating it. In 2024, she entertained fans with Fighter and Kalki 2898 AD. With the upcoming Singham Again, DP might achieve a massive milestone at the box office and will be the only Indian actress to do so. Scroll below for the exciting details!

Fighter Box Office Collection

2024 started with the crackling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Siddharth Anand’s directorial enjoyed a lot of hype but, unfortunately, couldn’t garner a successful verdict due to its high budget. It made a box office collection of 215 crores in the domestic market.

Kalki 2898 AD was a blockbuster success!

Deepika delivered a massive success alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan with Kalki 2898 AD. It is the 4th highest-grossing Indian film, with box office earnings of 653.21 crores. She portrayed the character of Sumathi aka SUM-80 and received rave reviews for her portrayal.

Deepika Padukone is inches away from 1000 crore success!

The cumulative total of Padukone’s films in 2024 is 868.21 crores (Fighter + Kalki 2898 AD). She will be next seen in Singham Again, which marks her debut in Rohit Shetty’s universe as the first lady cop.

If Singham Again earns 130 crores+ at the box office, Deepika Padukone will become the first Indian actress to rake in 1000 crores milestone in a single year! Ajay Devgn & Rohit Shetty starrer has huge potential to become a blockbuster, so there is a high chance that the beauty will achieve the feat mentioned above. Fingers crossed!

Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor to have achieved this milestone!

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan became the first Indian actor to add 1000 crores+ earnings in a year with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan is another actor in the race. He will be next seen in Vettaiyan, which is expected to help him cross the mark.

More about Singham Again

The ensemble cast features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Shweta Tiwari. It is the fifth film in the cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is arriving on November 1, 2024, It will be coinciding with Diwali and clashing at the box office with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Meiyazhagan Box Office Worldwide (7 Days): Karthi’s Film Needs Less Than 10 Crores To Hit The 50 Crore Milestone

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News