Mathu Vadalara 2 has been doing well at the Telugu box office and has successfully recovered its budget of 16 crore. The movie’s next target is the 40 crore milestone, but it is moving at a snail’s pace towards it. Let us take a look at the film’s 21-day box office collection.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Telugu comedy flick’s India net collections reached 19.57 crore. At the same time, the gross collections were around 23.09 crore. The movie earned around 9.25 crore when it came to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the Satya and Sri Simha Koduri starrer now comes to 32.34 crore. While these numbers aren’t bad, the movie needs a further upward graph to reach the 40 crore target quickly. However, it looks like the movie might wrap up its theatrical run below the 35 crore mark since the collections are moving quite slowly.

Worldwide Collection Mathu Vadalara 2:

India net – 19.57 crores

India gross – 23.09 crores

Overseas gross – 9.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 32.34 crores

Mathu Vadalara 2’s ROI

The movie quickly recovers its 16 crore budget and gains a decent ROI (Return On Investment). With its latest 19.57 crore collection on the 21st day, its ROI comes to 3.57 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 22.31%.

About The Movie

Mathu Vadalara 2 is the sequel to the OG movie of the same name, released in 2019. It has been directed by Ritesh Rana. Apart from Staya and Sri Simha Koduri, it also stars Venella Kishore, who has reprised his role from the original movie. Sunil and Faria Abdullah are the new additions to the cast. The plot takes forward the story of Babu (Sri Simha Koduri) and Yesu (Satya) who have become special agents now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The GOAT Hindi Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay Scores His 2nd Consecutive Success With 31% Returns In 29 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News