Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, hasn’t performed up to the mammoth expectations set on it but has managed to go past the 450 crore mark at the worldwide box office. In India, it has already crossed 250 crores net, and out of it, the Hindi-dubbed version has contributed a smaller but important chunk of business. Surprisingly, this is the second time that the superstar has scored success in Hindi despite a lack of promotions and a proper release.

Last year, Leo failed to secure a proper release in North India due to its 4-week OTT window. Even this time, National Cinema Chains (PVR-INOX and Cinepolis) didn’t screen Vijay’s film due to its 4-week OTT window, which greatly impacted the business of the film’s Hindi version. Still, it managed to pull off a decent total and is still running at selected locations.

The GOAT has been in theatres for 29 days and has amassed an estimated collection of 18.37 crores net at the Indian box office with its dubbed Hindi version. This is not at all bad as it doesn’t include a share from National Cinema Chains. In fact, with such a collection, the Hindi version has emerged as a success.

Thalapathy Vijay’s last release, Leo, did a business of 32.21 crores with its Hindi version and was a hit at the Indian box office. Now, with The GOAT, he has scored his second consecutive success.

It is learned that the theatrical value/cost for the Hindi version of The GOAT was set at 14 crores. Against this number, the film amassed 18.37 crores net at the Indian box office. That means it yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 4.37 crores. Calculated further, it equals 31.21% returns. So, it’s a plus affair!

