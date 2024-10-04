Joker: Folie à Deux, aka Joker 2, is turning out to be a nightmare for the makers as it had a lot of hopes on its shoulders. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in the lead roles, the film had the padding of a modern-day cult predecessor, but the content failed to meet the sky-high expectations of the majority of the audience. As a result, it is registering below-par numbers all across the globe. Keep reading for a detailed report about its performance at the Korean box office!

Back in 2019, the first installment garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and even shined at the worldwide box office. Made at a controlled cost of much below $100 million, the film went on to earn above $1 billion, thus making outstanding returns for the makers. Apart from that, it left its mark at the Oscars and became a masterpiece over time.

With such glory in the past, expectations kept on building about Joker 2, but the audience reactions and reviews suggest that the sequel has failed miserably in delivering quality content. The result of such word-of-mouth was visible at the Korean box office. After arriving in theatres on October 1, the film witnessed a healthy jump yesterday due to the National Foundation Day holiday, but negative audience feedback restricted its jump below the $1 million mark.

On Thursday, Joker 2 earned $714K in Korea, and while it’s the best Thursday ever for DC Films since Joker (2019), it stayed 66% lower than what its predecessor earned 5 years ago. For the unversed, Joker did a business of $2.1 million on its first Thursday in the country. It clearly indicates that after opening weekend, the film won’t survive longer.

In the first 3 days (Tuesday to Thursday), Joker 2 has amassed $2.5 million at the Korean box office, along with 316K admissions. It is currently aiming for a 6-day extended opening weekend in the range of $4 to $6 million.

