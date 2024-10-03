Jr NTR led Devara made a smashing start at the box office. After an excellent opening weekend, the action drama has entered its first week. Gandhi Jayanti boosted collections by almost 50%. There’s another reason to celebrate, as the film is officially a success in the Hindi language. Scroll below for all the details!

Hindi Box Office Collection

In six days of its theatrical run, Devara made a box office collection of 45.87 crores in Hindi. It witnessed a bumper jump on Gandhi Jayanti, with 7.15 crores coming in. This was almost at par with the opening day numbers of 7.95 crores.

Devara Hindi is a success!

The makers have spent a budget of 40 crores, including distribution and other costs in the Hindi language. This means the Jr NTR starrer has already raked in returns of 5.87 crores in only six days.

Here’s how we calculate return on investment (ROI)

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

When calculated, Devara Hindi has made a profit percentage of 15% so far. With the second weekend almost around the corner, the numbers will further boost, leading to a massive surge in ROI. Exciting times ahead!

More about Devara

The film, directed by Savi Koratala, features Jr NTR in dual roles. It marks his 30th outing as a lead actor. The ensemble cast also features Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Shruti Marathe, and Murali Sharma.

It is jointly produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

Devara has made total earnings of 211.85 crores in all languages in India. It is reportedly made on a budget of 300 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

