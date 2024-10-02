Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh made a quiet arrival on Netflix this week and it has entered the list of the top 10 Hindi film debut on Netflix in the year 2024 in terms of viewership. In fact, to secure the tenth spot with its debut viewership, the film had to push Prabhas’s biggie out of the top 10.

Ulajh OTT Verdict

The spy thriller is streaming on Netflix in Hindi along with English Subtitles. In its debut week, the film garnered a viewership of almost 2 million against 4.4 million viewing hours, securing the 8th spot in the global list of Netflix this week.

Janhvi Kapoor Beats Prabhas

Janhvi Kapoor axed Salaar’s Hindi debut on Netflix, which garnered 1.6 million views in its opening week on the OTT giant. Currently, with a 2 million views debut, the spy thriller is the tenth most viewed film on debut in its opening week.

Check out the top 10 debut week performances of Hindi films that were released this year on Netflix.

1. Animal: 6.2 Million

2. Fighter: 5.9 Million

3. Dunki: 4.9 Million

4. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million

5. Shaitaan: 3.2 Million

5. Maharaja: 3.2 Million

6. Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million

7. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 2.9 Million

8. Bhakshak: 2.4 Million

8. Amar Singh Chamkila: 2.4 Million

9. Laapataa Ladies: 2.2 Million

10. Ulajh: 2 Million

Ulajh VS Mr & Mrs Maahi

Ulajh, with a 2 million debut, has also surpassed Janhvi Kapoor‘s previous release, Mr & Mrs Mahi’s debut week viewership. The Dharma Entertainment film, also starring Rajkummar Rao in its debut week, garnered 1.7 million views.

About Ulajh

Helmed by Sudhanshu Saria and rated 6.7 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “The journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.” The spy thriller stars Janhvi Kapoor along with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict Week 2: Jr NTR’s Devara Team Delivers Luck With 50% More Views Than Alia Bhatt’s Debut Episode!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News