Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are coming up with Avengers of the cop universe this Diwali. The anticipation is sky-high, and there’s also fear due to the box office clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. We hear Singham Again has sold its digital rights at an unimaginable price, recovering almost 50% of the budget. Scroll below for the exciting details.

Singham Again will be released in theatres on November 1, 2024. On the same day, Kartik Aaryan is coming up with his comedy-horror flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. It will be a tough fight as both franchises enjoy a massive fan base. The battle has already begun in terms of non-theatrical deals, and it will soon be followed by the response to trailers, advance booking sales, and so on.

Singham Again OTT deal

As per a new report by Bollywood Hungama, the Singham Again OTT deal has been sealed for a whopping 130 crores, the highest ever in the career of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. After its box office run, the cop film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

A source close to the development informed, “Rohit Shetty and Amazon Prime have a great working equation, which is evolving with every passing day. And why not? Their first collaboration on Indian Police Force was very successful without any hassles of production. The equation padded with the brand value of Singham and Cop Universe has got Singham Again Rs 130 crores from Amazon Prime.”

Non-theatrical deal

It was earlier revealed that the makers have sold the non-theatrical deal at Rs 200 crores. This means Amazon Prime is alone paying 65% of that sum to gain digital rights for the Ajay Devgn starrer. The remaining amount includes music and satellite rights.

Singham Again is reportedly made on a budget of 250 crores. With 130 crores in the kitty alone from Amazon Prime Video, Rohit Shetty has recovered almost 52% of the budget. When combined with other rights, the recovery comes to around 80%.

More about Singham Again

It is the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

