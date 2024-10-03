Diwali 2024 is going to be filled with entertainment and horror, courtesy of Bhool Bhualiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan starrer is less than a month away from release. We hear the makers have sold non-theatrical deal at a whopping price, which has led to a 90% recovery of the budget. Scroll below for the exciting details!

It’s going to be a dhamakedaar Diwali as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is clashing with Singham Again at the box office. Both the biggies are arriving in theatres on November 1, 2024. The anticipation is sky-high, and it will be a tough battle, starting from advance booking sales. The makers sat down for a conversation and tried to avert the clash, but unfortunately, nothing worked out in their favor.

Bhool Bhualaiyaa 3 non-theatrical deal

As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 makers have sold the digital, satellite, and music rights at a whopping 135 crore. A source close to the development informed, “Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar have left no stone unturned to mount the horror comedy at a big scale. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, and a lion’s share has already been recovered with back-end deals.”

The digital rights have been bought by Netflix while the satellite rights have been sold to Sony. The music rights are with the production house, T-Series.

90% budget recovered?

Kartik Aaryan starrer has recovered 135 crores of the 150 crore budget, which is almost about 90% of the cost. This means, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 only needs 15 crores more from its box office run to be in the safe zone. It looks like another horror-comedy after Stree 2 is set to roar at the ticket windows.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the leading cast features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri. Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra are also returning to the franchise. The official trailer will reportedly be released on October 6, 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik, and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios.

