This Diwali, the firecrackers will burst at the box office as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is clashing against Singham Again. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to garner maximum attention. Makers of Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan starrer have hired distributor Anil Thadani to crack an undeniable deal with single screens. He’s reportedly come up with a master plan involving Pushpa 2. Scroll below for the exciting update!

As most know, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn recently sat down with Bhushan Kumar to avert the box office clash. However, both makers refused to postpone their films, and the conversation remained unsuccessful. The content is strong, both franchises are big, and we’ll only know this Diwali, which film leads the race.

Unexpected Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 + Pushpa 2 Storm

As per a new report by Pinkvilla, Anil Thadani, via his company AA Films, is in talks with theatre owners across the country and has come up with an irresistible deal. A source close to the portal informs, “Anil Thadani has distributed feature films like Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara in 2024, and is now gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Pushpa 2 and Game Changer. Via AA Films, Anil has offered a joint team for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Pushpa: The Rule to single screens and non-national chains to secure good showcasing against competitor, the Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again.”

Anil Thadani comes with a lot of experience and will grab every opportunity to present Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the best way possible. Pushpa 2 is expected to create thunder at the Indian box office, and there is a high chance that the exhibitors will accept the joint deal offered by the distributor. Is Singham Again in danger? Only time will tell.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Director by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also features Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, and Vijay Raaz, among others, in pivotal roles. It is slated for November 1, 2024 release.

More about Singham Again

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Shweta Tiwari, among others. It is the fifth installment in the cop universe and is mounted on a staggering budget of 250 crores.

