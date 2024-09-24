A throwback video clip of actress Sonam Kapoor has been going viral for all the wrong reasons. The video in question shows the actress being asked about Deepika Padukone’s infamous cleavage controversy. However, her answer has made her the subject some brutal trolling on the internet.

For the unversed, back in 2014, Deepika Padukone slammed a news publication that posted a zoomed-in picture of her cleavage while she was promoting her film Finding Fanny. The actress got a lot of support from the film fraternity and her fans after the incident. When Sonam Kapoor was asked about the same during a promotional event of Khoobsurat, her reply seemed to be an indirect dig at Deepika.

In the beginning, Sonam refused to acknowledge Deepika as her friend and preferred to call the Piku actress her colleague instead. Commenting on the fiasco, the actress said, “As long as women will stop objectifying themselves, people will stop objectifying them.” The netizens also observed that her co-star Fawad Khan looked a little taken aback by her answer. Take a look at the video.

No sooner did the video go viral than the Neerja actress started to be mercilessly trolled by the netizens. One of the netizens said, “Since the beginning of her irrelevant career, she has been a significant disappointment.” Another user said, “Girl used to speak nothing but bulls**t every time.” A netizen added, “I love how she is nowhere to be found now.” A user said, “When they say a biggest enemy of a woman is a woman, they mean this.” A netizen taunted Sonam saying, “Oh Sonamji, very jealousy.” A user added, “She should never open her mouth to speak.”

Like what kind of response was that 🥴, also fawad’s expression , he’s literally in shock pic.twitter.com/tzwNIeeT91 — Ash (@ashilikeit) September 23, 2024

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone had gotten support from many celebs, including Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Dia Mirza, and her now-husband Ranveer Singh, during the controversy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor will shoot for her first project after welcoming her son Vayu. On the other hand, Deepika, who also became a mother to a baby girl in September, will be seen in the movie Singham Again.

