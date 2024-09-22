Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad re-release in the theatres has been a stellar validation of the movie. Although the film got tremendous critical acclaim when it was released for the first time in 2018, it could not do any wonders at the box office. However, the movie is turning out to be a hit with its re-release. However, amid this, director Rahi Anil Barve who directed the film, released a statement that he would not be a part of the sequel. For the unversed, the makers of Tumbbad have announced that a sequel will be coming soon.

Talking about the same, Rahi Anil Barve took to his X account to share a statement that said, “For decades, I have worked on this insane trilogy with many producers changing in between. First was the greed of patriarchy (Tumbbad). My personal and much darker version of father, son and the holy ghost. The second deals with the dawn of feminism and holier than holy satipratha — Pahadpangira. Third, the end of this trilogy will be Pakshitirtha. That’s all I have to say for now. I wish Sohum and Aadesh all the best for Tumbbad II. I have no doubts it will be an outstanding success. Following the completion of Gulkanda Tales and Raktabhramand by the end of this year, I plan to start production on Pahadpangira in March 2025.” While some fans wished Rahi for his ambitious ventures, some netizens were upset about him leaving the Tumbbad franchise. Rahi had directed the movie along with Anand Gandhi. This has also led to speculations of a rumored rift between Rahi and Sohum.

Regarding the re-release box office collections of the Sohum Shah starrer, on its 8th day, the total India net collection of the movie stands at 29.96 crore. This already makes the horror-fantasy movie a theatrical winner. The film was mounted at a budget of 15 crore.

Tumbbad now enjoys an ROI (Return On Investment) of 14.96 crore with 99.73% returns. The movie also stars Anita Date Kelkar, Mohammad Samad, Jyoti Malshe, and others. The plot revolves around Vinayak’s (Sohum Shah) lust for wealth and power being intertwined with a dangerous curse of Hastar.

