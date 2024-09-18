Tumbbad re-release is enjoying an earth-shattering response at the ticket windows. It returned to the big screens on September 13, 2024, and the buzz is sky-high. The official figures are out, and Sohum Shah starrer has scored a better Tuesday than its opening day. Scroll below for the exciting box office update!

Box Office Collection Day 5

On Tuesday, Sohum Shah led film maintained a fantastic hold, a kind which is rare for a film that has been re-released in theatres. It made box office collections of 1.66 crores, which is a negligible dip of 1.7% compared to Monday’s earnings of 1.69 crores.

It is also to be noted that day 5 remained on the same lines as the opening day, as 1.65 crores came in. The overall collections of Tumbbad re-release at the Indian box office now stand at 10.69 crores.

Overall Box Office Collection

The folk horror film opened to positive reviews in 2018, but unfortunately, its footfalls remained low. It made 13.48 crores in its lifetime. Those figures will be surpassed in the re-run within the first week. Unimaginable, isn’t it?

Combined with the original run, Tumbbad now has total box office collections of 24.17 crores in the kitty.

Return on Investment

Tumbbad was made on a budget of 15 crores. The cost of re-release, including distribution and promotion, remains unknown. Considering the original cost, Sohum Shah‘s film had made returns of 9.17 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI comes to around 61.13%.

National Cinema Day to benefit!

On September 20, 2024, National Cinema Day will be celebrated nationwide, and tickets will be sold for only Rs 100. This will pretty much set the tone for the weekend, leading a massive boost in the box office collections.

