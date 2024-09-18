The Greatest Of All Time is enjoying a tremendous run at the worldwide box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s penultimate film was sure to shatter records in India, but it has also maintained a strong hold in the overseas circuits. The GOAT has now become the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film in Singapore. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Greatest Of All Time was released in theatres worldwide on September 5, 2024. It made a smashing opening, crossing the 100 crore mark on the opening day and minting close to 300 crore in its debut weekend. There remain several hurdles on the way, including a lukewarm response due to mixed reviews from some key markets. But Thalapathy Vijay fans gathered all across and left no stone unturned to make the sci-fi action drama a success.

The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Collections (Singapore)

The GOAT has made box office collections of 11.77 crores at the Singapore box office. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Rajinikanth’s Jailer, which minted 11.58 crores in the overseas market. Thalapathy Vijay starrer is now officially the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film in the international circuit. But there’s more to come!

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil films in Singapore below:

Enthiran aka Robot (2010): 16.17 crores Ponniyin Selvan 1 (2022): 14.55 crores Leo (2023): 13.65 crores The GOAT (2024): 11.77 crores Jailer (2023): 11.58 crores

Next aim is Leo!

The GOAT is now only around 1.88 crores away from surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s own Leo and stealing the third spot in the list. Ideally, that milestone will be unlocked in the next 2-3 days.

Robot’s 16.17 crores isn’t very far, but it is to be seen where Venkat Prabhu‘s directorial eventually lands in the top 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: The GOAT At The Worldwide Box Offce (12 Days): Only 12 Crores Away From Beating Vikram To Enter Top 5 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News