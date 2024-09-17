Stree 2 has completed a month at the box office, and the theatrical run has been glorious in a true sense! Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has added many feathers to its cap. It is now close to beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the second highest-grossing film in Mumbai. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

The Stree sequel has been a massive success at the box office. After the first part in 2018, cine-goers were eager to see what Amar Kaushik had on the table for us. There were multiple layers to look forward to. The ride got more exciting with the addition of Tamannaah Bhatia and Akshay Kumar. Stree 3 is now in the works, and fans certainly cannot keep calm.

Stree 2 jumps among Top 5 highest-grossing films in Mumbai

Previously, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer had surpassed biggies like Tiger Zinda Hai, Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, and KGF Chapter 2, among others. Stree 2 has minted 160 crores+ from Mumbai alone. It has now surpassed Jawan and Gadar 2 to become the third highest-grossing Indian film to do so.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Mumbai below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 190 crores Pathaan (2023) – 166 crores Stree 2 (2024) – 160 crores+ Gadar 2 (2023) – 147 crores Jawan (2023) – 141 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 137 crores KGF Chapter 2 (2022) – 135 crores Animal (2023) – 113 crores Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 109 crores Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – 108 crores

Stree 2 set to beat Pathaan

Amar Kaushik’s directorial is now competing against Pathaan, which earned 166 crores in Mumbai. It will soon surpass that mark and will be left only behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The horror-comedy flick is in its last leg, so the #1 spot would most likely be unbeatable.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 33: Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Film Goes Steady Despite A Slight Drop, Likely To Cross 600 Crore In Week 5!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News