Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 32 (Early Trends): Destroys KGF Chapter 2 At Spot #1 With 134.89% Higher Earnings

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao have achieved another rare feat. as Stree 2 completes its 32nd day at the box office. With a massive jump of around 61.9% the film has taken its total collection to almost 580 crore! And it has recorded the biggest collection in the history of Hindi Cinema.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 32

On the 32nd day, September 15, Sunday, the horror comedy directed by Amar Kaushik yet again roared at the box office. In fact, it performed way beyond expectations, bringing a whopping 7 – 7.2 crore to the box office on the 5th Sunday!

Biggest Day 32 In History

Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s film starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee registered the biggest day 32 collection in the history of Hindi Cinema, taking the crown from KGF: Chapter 2 that adored the throne at number 1 till today!

Stree 2 Performs 134% Better Than KGF: Chapter 2!

Stree, on the 32nd day, earned 7 crore at the box office, bringing the biggest day 32 collection registered by a Hindi film ever. To date, the biggest day 32 collection stood firmly with KGF: Chapter 2, which earned 2.98 crore on its 32nd day. The Yash starrer has now taken the spot 2 for the biggest day 32 collection handing over spot 1 to Stree 2 that earned 134% higher! KGF: Chapter 2 is followed by Jawan’s 2.90 crore on day 32!

The Most Profitable Film Of 2024

Stree 2 has been mounted on a budget of only 60 crore and the film now stands at 580 crore, making a profit of almost 520 crore, which is the most profitable film of 2024 as well as the only Hindi film to earn 500+ crore profit!

