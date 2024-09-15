Telugu crime comedy Mathu Vadalara 2 is hitting the right chord with the audiences and the film witnessed a good jump on day 2 taking the grand total of the film to 5.25 crore in India and 10 crore gross worldwide. The Telugu film opened at 5.25 crore 2.15 crore at the box office.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

On the second day, Saturday, September 13, the crime-comedy earned 3.10 crore, taking a good jump of almost 44% from the previous day, Friday’s 2.15 crore! The film is expected to grow further on day 3, bringing a decent weekend on the cards.

The first part of the crime comedy was released on December 25, 2019 and was made on a budget of a meager 2 crore, earning successful tag at the box office. This motivated Ritesh Rana to come up with a sequel o the successful film.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Budget & Collection

In only 2 days, the film has recovered 32% of its budget. It is said to be mounted on a budget of 16 crore at the box office. Sunday numbers would push the film towards recovering more part of its budget.

Mathu Vadalara 2 Ticket Sales

The ticket sales of the film witnessed a 200% jump on BMS. While day 1 registered a ticket sale of 40K, day 2 registered 97K ticket sales.

About Mathu Vadalara 2

Helmed by Ritesh Rana, the crime comedy has been rated 6.8 on IMDb. Starring Sri Simha Koduri with Faria Abdullah, the official synopsis of the film says, “Babu and Yesu, former delivery agents, embark on a thrilling mission as special agents, facing extraordinary challenges with humor, surprises, and nonstop excitement.”

