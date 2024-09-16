It has been yet another day for Stree 2 at the box office, and Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy is raking somewhere between 283 and 284 crore after 33 days. The film, however, took a subtle Monday drop on the 33rd day after roaring on the 5th Sunday.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 33

On day 33, Monday, September 17, the film directed by Amar Kaushik has earned in the range of 3 – 3.2 crore according to the early trends. This would be a significant drop from Sunday’s 7 crore but is not a troublesome number since it was an expected Monday drop.

Lowest Day Collection

However, this would be one of the lowest days for the horror-comedy, bringing 3 crore at the box office. In the past 33 days, the collections have remained above this mark. This would be the second time that the film collected in the range of 3 crore at the box office.

Biggest Day 33 Of Bollywood

Despite being the lowest collection day for the film, Stree 2 has registered the biggest day 33 collection in Hindi Cinema, surpassing Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, which was holding the record for the biggest day 33 collection of 2.48 crore in the last 15 years. Stree 2 has surpassed this number taking the number 1 spot for the biggest ‘day 33’ collection.

Performing Better Than Jawan

At this point, the horror comedy is performing better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned only 85 lakh on day 33. However, Stree 2 is still almost 57 crore away from beating Jawan’s lifetime collection of 640 crore!

