The horror-comedy genre is a hit with the audience as Stree 2 keeps churning great numbers at the box office. This Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is close to achieving a massive feat in India after scoring strong digits on its fifth Weekend. The sequel is performing well outside the country as well. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the sequel to the 2018 film Stree by Amar Kaushik. It was produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK, featuring an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee alongside Rao and Kapoor. It laid the foundation of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya and this year’s Munjya are also part of the universe. Varun was also seen in a cameo role in the latest Shraddha starrer Independence Day release.

According to the latest reports, Stree 2 collected a massive 16 crore in its fifth weekend, setting a new record. It has surpassed Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri, which raked in 12.37 crore on its fifth Weekend. The film has reached a total of 580.18 crore in India and might even cross the 600 crore mark. It is facing no competition in the Hindi turf. The movie, led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has been performing outstandingly.

3-Day Breakdown of Stree 2 on its 5th Weekend –

Friday- 3.60 crore

Saturday – 5.55 crore

Sunday – 6.85 crore

It is less than 4 crore away from becoming the #1 Hindi film ever. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is at the top spot at the Indian box office with its 584 crore collection. Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy is around 20 crore away from reaching the 600 crore milestone, and it is not a farfetched thing for the movie. Here’s how much the film has collected over the weeks since its theatrical release.

Week 1: 307.80 crore

Week 2: 145.80 crore

Week 3: 72.83 crore

Week 4: 37.75 crore

Week 5: 16 crore

Stree 2 is about ‘Sarkate ka atank’. That is after the ghost of Stree was pacified by Vicky, the headless ghost emerged to terrorize the people of Chanderi by abducting women with a broader mindset. The movie reunited the OG gang of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. It was released in the theatres on Independence Day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Bollywood News!

For more box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Stree Box Office Flashback: Rejected By Ayushmann Khurrana For A Blockbuster That Destroyed Aamir Khan [But Still Lost To Shraddha Kapoor]!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News