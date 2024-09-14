Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the few actors who has established themselves as a successful and bankable box office star despite being an outsider. Right from his debut film Vicky Donor, the actor has been ruling the box office with superhits like Badhaai Ho, Andhahun, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and more!

Ayushmann Khurrana Rejected Films

However, the superstar is currently in the news for walking out of two films, one that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2. Although his casting in both films was a speculation, the actor is not a part of either of these projects.

Ayushmann Rejected Stree

But do you know that the Hawaizaada superstar once rejected Amar Kaushik’s Stree? Yes, you read that right! It was not Rajkummar Rao, but Ayushmann was the first choice for the horror-comedy film. However, things did not materialize, and Ayushmann rejected Stree for another blockbuster!

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Lucky Box Office!

While AK rejected Stree, a film that was released in 2018 and was a blockbuster, the superstar starred in another blockbuster instead of Stree. It was Badhaai Ho that turned into a phenomenal success at the box office. Made on a budget of 22 crore, the film, also starring Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, earned 136.80 crore at the box office.

Badhaai Ho VS Stree Box Office

Badhaai Ho earned a profit of 114.80 crore, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s Stree earned a profit of 109.67 crore. The horror comedy was released in 2018 and was mounted on a budget of 20 crore, bringing 129.67 crore to the box office in its lifetime!

Badhaai Ho Destroyed Aamir Khan!

The dramedy destroyed Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan at the box office since Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film sailed much better and getting all the attention after Thugs Of Hindostan that arrived a few days later turned a disaster for Aamir.

Did Ayushmann Really Win?

Despite not letting Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan not breathe at the box office and earning better than Rajkummar Rao’s Stree, Ayushmann’s Badhaai Ho had to settle for number in terms of profit. While Stree registered a profit of 548.35%, Badhaai Ho settled for a 521.81% profit! So eventually, it was Rajkummar Rao, who one this battle!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

