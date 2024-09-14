If black magic exists then Stree 2 definitely seems to have done some ‘Kaala Jaadu’ at the box office as the horror-comedy takes a gigantic jump on the fifth Friday yet again! With a massive 56% jump, the film has taken the total in the range of 573 – 575 crore at the box office!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 31

On the 31st day, September 14, 5th Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s film took a gigantic jump from the previous day, 5th Friday, and the film earned in the range of 5.20 – 5.50 crore, almost 56% higher than the previous day’s earnings of almost 3.60 crore.

On the 5th Saturday, the film’s total crossed the mark of 573 crore at the box office, which is an unbelievable number for a film made on a budget of 60 crore! Meanwhile, at this point, the film is performing way better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Stree 2 Earns 123% Better Than Jawan!

On the 31st day, the horror-comedy performed almost 123% better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned close to 2.35 crore on day 31! However, Stree 2 still needs a good 67 crore to cross the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan that ended its lifetime run at 640.42 crore!

Misses Biggest Day 31

The film might have missed the spot for the biggest day 31 in Bollywood by a few lakhs since the record stands with Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike with a collection of 5.66 crore on day 31. If Stree 2 crosses surpass expectations, bringing more than the expected 5.20 – 5.50 crore, then it surely has the crown of the biggest day 31 in Bollywood, or else it has to settle at number 2!

