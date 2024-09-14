Tumbbad re-release is witnessing an earth-shattering trend at the box office. The folk horror film felt inches away from recovering its budget during its original run, but unfortunately, that couldn’t happen. Sohum Shah starrer is now earning its due credits and how! Saturday witnessed a bumper jump in collections and below are all the early trends updates you need!

Rahi Anil Barve‘s directorial was made on a budget of 15 crores. It opened to good reviews in 2018 but couldn’t pull the audience to the theatres. Over the years, it has gained its due credit and is considered one of the best Indian films created in the genre. The re-release left fans excited, especially those who missed out on watching the film in theatres.

Tumbbad Re-Release Day 2 Early Trends

On Saturday, Tumbbad re-release made earnings in the range of 2.30-2.45 crores at the Indian box office. This is a growth of around 39-48% compared to opening day collections of 1.65 crores. The overall collections after 2 days now stand somewhere between 3.95-4.1 crores.

Tumbbad (2018) vs Tummbad re-release 2-day total

During its original run, Sohum Shah directorial had accumulated 1.80 crores in the first two days. It made an opening of 0.65 lakhs, followed by earnings of 1.15 crores on the second day.

When compared, the re-release has minted almost 119-127% higher box office collections. With highly positive word-of-mouth, the figures will only get bigger and better on Sunday. Exciting times ahead!

Tumbbad 2 announced!

Fans are over the moon as the makers treated them with the most unexpected surprise. Tumbbad 2 was announced during the end credits, and we certainly cannot keep calm!

More about Tumbbad

Sohum Shah plays Vinayak Rao in the film, who’s on his mission to search the 20th century treasure in the Indian village of Tumbbad. The film has been produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah.

