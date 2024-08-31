Rajkummar Rao this year created hysteria at the box office with some solid performances. After Mr & Mrs Mahi and Srikanth’s struggle at the box office, he finally hit it hard with Stree 2. The horror-comedy has garnered 462 crore at the box office, and now the actor has taken off his next project.

On the occasion of his birthday, an eye-catching and fierce poster of Rajkummar’s next film has been dropped. The film is titled Maalik, and Rajkummar has turned on a raw avatar for the film.

Maalik To Take Blockbuster Route?

Looking at the poster of Maalik, it seems like Rajkummar Rao is ready to channel his inner beast in a KGF-style world, and his version of Rocky Bhai might rule the box office like a Sultan. However, we have three very strong reasons to support this theory as well!

Rajkummar Rao As Gangster

We never seen Rajkummar Rao’s gangster avatar properly on-screen. However, we have seen him play all – from Shamshad Alam in Gangs Of Wasseypur to a terrorist in Omerta. But not a gangster from a proper desi masala film. Maalik seems to fill that gap, and the transformation on the poster looks promising enough!

The Powerful Premise

While the plot of Maalik is yet not known, the one line in the poster sums it all – Paida Nahi Huye To Kya? Ban To Sakte Hain! The line that very powerfully reminds you of KGF‘s – kya chahiye – Duniya dialogue very specifically. And this vibe seems like a killer one!

A Commercial Entertainer

After Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao might have a brilliant push at the box office with Maalik since the audience have restored their faith and love in the actor’s body of work. Hopefully, the film will do justice to all the expectations that have been built up, just by looking at the poster.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

