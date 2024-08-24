After ending the extended opening week on a spectacular note, Stree 2 will press the accelerator this weekend and is expected to rake in record growth. Before this happens, the film has already achieved a mega milestone of 300 crores at the Indian box office. With this achievement, Rajkummar Rao has witnessed big gains in the Koimoi Star Ranking, surpassing Tiger Shroff and others. Keep reading to know more!

In Koimoi’s Star Power Index, also called Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Recently, with Stree 2 entering the 200 crore club at the Indian box office, Rajkummar Rao was credited with 200 points, which increased his tally to 300 points in the Star Ranking. With this, he had surpassed actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Vicky Kaushal. Now, as the film has entered the 300 crore club, he has been credited with 100 points more, pushing his total to 400 points.

With 400 points, Rajkummar Rao leveled the score with Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, and Tiger Shroff. However, Rao has been placed higher, in the 15th position, as the domestic net collection of his highest-grossing film (Stree 2) is higher than the highest-grossers of the aforementioned actors. For those who don’t know, the Stree sequel stands at 327.10 crores in comparison to Varun’s Dilwale (148 crores), Saif’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.50 crores), and Tiger’s War (319 crores).

Up next, as Stree 2 gears up to enter the 400 crore club at the Indian box office, Rajkummar Rao will surpass Yash (400 points) and Ayushmann Khurrana (450 points) in the Koimoi Star Ranking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

