There are significantly fewer viewing-worthy experiences at the ticket windows. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is making the most of the crisis and enjoying a major boost in collections. It has now surpassed Brahmastra and AndhaDhun at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for day 9 updates!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel is the follow-up of the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The original film was mounted on a budget of only 20 crores and made massive profits in its theatrical run. It gained the super-duper hit verdict with lifetime earnings of 129.67 crores in India. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s latest release crossed this mark within the first three days, so one can imagine the mammoth created at the box office.

Stree 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9

In nine days, Stree 2 has minted 327.10 crores net and 385.97 crores in gross collections in India. From the overseas circuit, the horror-comedy flick has added another 70 crores gross to the kitty. The worldwide collections come to 455.97 crores gross after the second Friday.

With the beginning of the second weekend, Stree 2 will soon enter the 500 crore club worldwide. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if that milestone is unlocked today.

Surpasses Brahmastra & AndhaDhun at the worldwide box office

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra made global earnings of 430.24 crores gross. That mark has been surpassed by a considerable margin in only nine days. On the other hand, it has also beaten Ayushmann Khurrana led AndhaDhun, which concluded its run at 453.80 crores gross.

Next aim is War

The next big target is Hrithik Roshan starrer War, with global worldwide collections of 466.82 crores. We hear the celebration calls because today will indeed be a big day, especially in India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Raayan At The Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Dhanush’s Highest-Grossing Film Ends Its Journey Below 160 Crores Amid OTT Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News