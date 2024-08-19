Andhagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Andhadhun's Tamil Remake Fails To Match The OG Success; Struggles To Recover Cost!

The Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Hindi thriller Andhadhun, titled Andhagan, has met with a tepid response at the box office. The film, which opened to moderate expectations given the original’s success, has failed to capitalize on its potential.

With a meager collection of 4.79 crore in its first week and a dismal addition of 0.37 crore in the second weekend, Andhagan is facing a steep uphill climb to recover its production costs. The film’s total of 5.16 crore after 10 days is a far cry from the kind of numbers expected from a film with such a promising premise and a star cast like Prashanth Thyagarajan and Simran.

While the original Andhadhun was a masterclass in suspense and storytelling, the Tamil remake seems to have fallen short in capturing the essence of the source material. Andhagan‘s inability to resonate with audiences is a stark reminder that even with a proven formula, execution is key.

Andhagan’s performance raises questions about the viability of remakes in an era where audiences are increasingly demanding original content.

Other factor that could be attributed to Andhagan’s poor performance is the release coinciding with a slew of other releases, splitting the audience’s attention. The intense competition for screen space might have also impacted Andhagan’s box office prospects.

Andhadhun vs Andhagan Budget & ROI

The Tamil remake, Andhagan, is a direct adaptation of the highly successful Hindi film Andhadhun, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The original film was produced on a budget of 20 crores and generated a massive profit of 262.50% by grossing 72.50 crores. In contrast, Andhagan has been made on a comparatively lower budget of 15 crores. So far the film has been able to recover only 34.4% of its cost of production. And, given its current box office trajectory, it appears unlikely to recoup its investment through theatrical releases alone.

Andhagan will end its box office run this week, proving to be a box office dud!

