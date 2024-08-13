The year 2024 has been quite lucky for Tamil Cinema. Right from Ghilli’s re-release to horror comedy Aranmanai 4, Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja, to now recently released Raayan starring Dhanush, Kollywood is beaming bright with glorious numbers at the box office. Now, a new release, Andhagan, has been added to the list of films gaining accolades.

Andhagan Box Office Collection

In four days, the collection of the film stands at 3.55 crore net in India which is decent considering the number of releases already running in the theaters. The black comedy opened at 65 lakh on day 1 and took a massive jump of 76.12%o on day 2, earning 1.15 crore!

On day 3, Sunday, the film took a further jump and earned 1.25 crore, followed by a drop on Monday. On day 4, Andhagan earned only 50 lakh! However, the film currently stands at 3.55 crore.

Andhadhun Remake

For the unversed, the film is an official Tamil remake of Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, which originally starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte. Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Andhadhun was mounted on a budget of 20 crore and earned 72.50 crore in its lifetime. It earned a profit of 262.50%.

Andhagan Budget & Expectations

Interestingly, Andhagan has also been mounted on a budget of 15 crore, reportedly. So, in order to beat Andhadhun’s profit, the film needs to earn a total of 54.37 crore, out of which it has already earned 3.55 crore. So, now the film needs only 50.82 crore in order to beat Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun. Technically, this number seems impossible, looking at the pace of the film, but it would be interesting to see if it recovers its budget with the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

About Andhagan

Helmed by B Thyagarajan, the official synopsis of the Tamil remake starring Prashanth, Priyan Anand, and Simran says, “A piano player pretending to be visually impaired unwittingly becomes entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.”

