The 78th Independence Day is just around the corner. And there’s no better way to celebrate the true spirit of freedom than by immersing yourself in powerful films and shows that honour the indomitable courage of our lionhearted soldiers and freedom fighters. These stories highlight the hardships and struggles endured by many to secure a brighter future for our nation.

From the thriller-drama Ae Watan Mere Watan to the action-packed cop drama Indian Police Force, here’s a list of the top five films and shows that remind us of their unparalleled contributions, paying homage to the bravery of our freedom fighters and the valour of our armed forces.

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942, Ae Watan Mere Watan follows the life of a fierce college girl from Bombay, portrayed by Sara Ali Khan, who plays a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film chronicles her remarkable journey as she starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, sparking a high-stakes case by the British authorities. Inspired by true events, the thriller-drama is a fictional tale about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice, and resourcefulness of the nation’s youth, which serves as an inspiration for today’s generation.

Available on: Prime Video

Indian Police Force: Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, Indian Police Force serves as a tribute to the relentless commitment and resolute dedication of Indian police officers, who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The seven-episode series revolves around the harrowing journey of DCP Kabir Malik, who gets assigned to investigate a series of lethal bomb blasts in the national capital, Delhi, during the momentous Delhi Police Raising Day. The action-packed cop drama series boasts a stellar cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles.

Available on: Prime Video



Naam Namak Nishan: Set in the prestigious Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Naam Namak Nishan is an aspirational tale about the making of Indian Army officers. It is the story of young cadets from across India, who transcend the divides of race, class, caste, sex, and creed, as well as personal differences, with the sole aim of becoming a soldier. The drama series features Helly Shah, Varun Sood, and Karan Vohra in lead roles.

Available on: Amazon miniTV

Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 1: Based on real-life events, Rakshak India’s Braves Chapter 1 honors the courage of patriots who put their lives at stake to protect the motherland. It recounts the heroic actions of Lieutenant Triveni Singh and his team, who bravely infiltrated Jammu Tawi Railway Station and neutralized militants who mercilessly attacked civilians. Starring Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, and Vishwas Kini in lead roles, this powerful tale of bravery and sacrifice showcases the unyielding spirit that defines the nation’s brave hearts.

Available on: Amazon miniTV

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: The biographical film follows the life of Indian activist, politician, and writer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, beginning with the death of his father due to the Bubonic plague in 1897. It showcases how Vinayak, enraged by injustices, becomes a revolutionary, influenced by leaders such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Giuseppe Mazzini. Directed by Randeep Hooda, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar stars Randeep himself in the titular role, along with Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial in key roles. The film highlights his bravery, intellectual prowess, and unwavering dedication to usher in complete political independence in India.

Available on: Zee5

Swadesh

One of the most underrated movies of Shah Rukh Khan is Swadesh and a great watch for this Independence Day. The movie was ahead of its time, and it beautifully depicts the love for one’s country through SRK’s Mohan. The Film’s synopsis Reads, “Mohan Bhargava is a successful NRI (non-resident Indian) working at the technological forefront of NASA in the USA. Driven by nostalgia, he returns to his roots to find the nanny who raised him in his homeland, intending to bring her back to America. His journey leads him into the rural heart of India, to the village of Charanpur, and sets him on both an outward and inner quest to find where he truly belongs.”

Available on: Netflix



Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal once again showcased his talent in the leading role, and the film’s synopsis states, “Sam Manekshaw is one of the most decorated officers in the Indian army, serving for over four decades and fighting in five wars. He is the first army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.”

Available on: Zee5



Grahan

It’s 1984 – a tender love story that succumbs to the anti-Sikh riots. It’s 2016 – IPS officer Amrita Singh uncovers a secret connecting that past to her present. It features Waqima Gabbi and Pavan Malhotra in crucial roles.

Available on: Hotstar



As we gear up to ring in the national holiday, these films and shows offer the perfect mix of patriotism, history, and entertainment. So grab your favorite snack, hit play, and let the stories of courage and freedom inspire you this Independence Day.

