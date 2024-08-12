The debate between North and South cinema has become more prominent in the post-pandemic era. After the pandemic ended, several Hindi-dubbed films from the South performed brilliantly in the Hindi market. During the same period, Bollywood films of big stars struggled to reach respectable positions at the box office. As a result, a clear rift was seen between fans of Bollywood films and fans of South content. Now, none other than Shah Rukh Khan has broken his silence on this clash.

In 2023, Shah Rukh joined hands with Atlee for the first time for Jawan. The film featured Tamil stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, making it a true pan-India film. As we all know, it turned out to be an all-time blockbuster, grossing over 1100 crores globally. With such a response, many credited the filmmaking technique of the South for the film’s success. Recently, even Shah Rukh lauded the style of filmmaking in the South, but he doesn’t think about it from a North vs South angle and considers everything to be Indian cinema.

During a conversation at the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan said, “For years, the idea of ‘regionalizing’ Indian cinema seemed wrong to me. Our country is so vast, and we don’t just have different dialects – we have entirely different languages. It’s all Indian cinema, and some of the greatest storytelling in India comes from the South.”

Shah Rukh Khan further shared that the cinema in the South is on the next level in terms of technicality and overall making. He added, “Cinematically and technically, South cinema is really fantastic. With recent hits like Jawan, RRR, and Baahubali, the world is finally starting to notice what we’ve always known in India.” He further shared his experience of working on Jawan with Atlee and described it as enjoyable.

He even shared his experience of working on Jawan with Atlee. “South cinema has a specific style, with larger-than-life heroes and lots of music. I really enjoyed that. It was a new experience for me, and I even found myself asking my kids if I looked okay on screen because it felt like I was part of something grand,” the superstar quoted.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is expected to go on floors in November this year.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Imran Khan’s Startling Response To How He’d React If A Teacher Hit His Daughter: ‘I Might Be Driven to Commit Murder’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News