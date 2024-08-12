Imran Khan’s Startling Response To How He’d React If A Teacher Hit His Daughter: ‘I Might Be Driven to Commit Murder’

Imran Khan, best known for his role in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, stepped away from the limelight to prioritise his mental health. Following his hiatus in 2015 after a series of box-office failures, the actor has been quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of his life away from the media spotlights. Recently, the 41-year-old has shared his opinions on parenting and reflected on his 10-year-old daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Avantika Malik.

Imran Khan appeared on an episode of We Are Yuvaa’s YouTube talk show, Be A Man Yaar, and opened up about his thoughts on parenting and the idea of teachers using corporal punishment on children. He discussed the challenges he faced growing up within the Indian education system, recalling his time at Bombay Scottish in Mumbai.

He said, “I have been to a number of schools. I started off in Bombay Scottish in Bombay. At that point, they believed that all behaviour could be corrected with caning. So, you wear the wrong colour socks to school? Caning! You forgot to bring a book to school? Caning! You haven’t done your homework? Guess what? Still more caning! The regularity with which the teachers used to beat us had really started to get to me.”

Reflecting on these beatings and how they affected him as a child, Imran Khan admitted that these punishments are intolerable. He expressed his feelings as a father, “As I think about it today, I was an eight-year-old, nine-year-old kid. Younger than my daughter. And, if I imagined a teacher today to raise their hand and hit my child, I would see red. I would be driven possibly to commit murder to witness someone assaulting my child like that. So, yeah, I was not able to manage the school system.”

Imran was last seen in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut and has been on hiatus since then. He has also starred in the critically acclaimed Delhi Belly and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, which was a huge box-office success. Imran also played roles in I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

