Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015. Despite not being active in Bollywood, fans remain extremely curious about his whereabouts. The former actor recently gave a glimpse of his new house. But a troll questioned him about where he gets the money. Scroll below for his witty response.

For a long time now, Imran has been in the news because of his love life. He was married to his long-time girlfriend, Avantika Malik, for eight years. The couple is even blessed with a daughter. Unfortunately, they separated in 2019 due to irreconcilable differences. Khan is now dating actor and artist Lekha Washington.

In a detailed Instagram post, Imran Khan showcased his new house, which he had designed by himself. He shared, “The intention was not to build a lavish vacation villa, rather to make something that takes it cues from the landscape. The house isn’t meant to be the view, it’s a shelter from which to admire the view.”

But a troll got unfiltered and questioned, “from where he gets money?” in the comments section. Imran Khan, who is mostly in his zen mode, sarcastically reacted, “I acted in a few movies back in the mid-2000’s.”

Netizens hailed Imran for his witty response. His reaction received over 1,700 likes.

A user reacted, “Best reply!”

Another responded, “Hahaha love it!!”

“you are so witty,” reacted a user.

A user noted, “Dude Crs don’t just vanish over 10 years.”

Take a look at the viral post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan)

Meanwhile, Imran Khan began his acting journey in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. The film starred him opposite Genelia D’Souza and garnered him immense praise. He went on to be a part of several other projects, including Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys, and Bombay Talkies, among others.

After back-to-back failures in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Katti Batti, Imran took a break from acting. Many hoped for his comeback in recent years, but his close friend Akshay Oberoi confirmed that he has quit acting in 2020.

He is currently working on his comeback, and fans are super excited about it.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Mr & Mrs Mahi Box Office Collection Day 2: Maintains A Good Hold After Cinema Lovers Day!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News