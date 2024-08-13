The latest episode of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 was disappointing for Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff, who participated in the same as a promising contestant. Although she started the show on a high note, acing almost all the stunts, she had a rather bad week in the recent episode, which got her eliminated. However, everything may not be lost for her as she still might have a chance to win the show.

Regarding the same, Krishna Shroff struggled during most of the stunts in the latest episode. She was also seen trying to avoid some of the difficult stunts, making Rohit Shetty pull her leg. Shroff first failed to perform well in a snake-based stunt opposite Niyati Fatnani. Furthermore, she struggled in a fiery car-based stunt when partnered with Sumona Chakravarti. Regarding the final elimination stunt, Krishna went against Sumona in an electricity-based stunt. She could not complete the same and sadly was evicted from the show. Rohit also could not help but tell her that he had a lot of expectations from her. However, her fans might not get upset because she might have second innings on the show.

According to rumors, Krishna Shroff might return on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as a wild card contestant. Also, she might have a golden run once she re-enters the show. A page on X called Bigg Boss Tak reported in July this year that Krishna, Gashmeer Mahijani, and Karanveer Mehra will emerge as the top 3 finalists of the show. Yes, you heard it right! Talk about an excellent redemption arc. Krishna will not only get a chance to return to the show but also become one of the top 3 contestants to go to the finale. It will be interesting to see whether this news turns out to be true. Take a look at the post.

🚨 BREAKING! Karanveer Mehra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Krishna Shroff are the TOP-3 contestants of #KhatronKeKhiladi14 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been grabbing several eyeballs ever since its inception. Asim Riaz was evicted from the show after getting into a nasty verbal spat with some of the co-contestants and the crew members of the show. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde was also eliminated from the show, but not before getting into loggerheads with some of the contestants.

