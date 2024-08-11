The controversies around Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 do not seem to die down anytime soon. After the much-talked-about Asim Riaz fight, another participant has lashed out at her fellow contestants in the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

In the new episode of the reality series, Krishna Shroff got into an argument with Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Tensions escalated between the three after Krishna was accused of choosing to perform stunts at her own convenience.

Krishna Shroff Gets Into an Argument with Shalin and Nimrit on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

In a recent episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Rohit Shetty asked Krishna and Shalin to decide among themselves who would perform a red fanda task against Gashmeer Mahajani. Krishna then backed off and asked Shalin to go for the stunt. Then, the makers introduced the grasshopper stunt, where Rohit chose Aashish, Niyati, and Krishna to compete against Gashmeer.

Out of the three, two had to perform the task. Krishna then again refused to perform and Aashish and Niyati had to go for the stunt. At this time, Nimrit and Shalin told Krishna that she should perform the stunt, as she had backed out of the previous one. The health and fitness influencer got irked by this move and angrily said, “They don’t need to tell me which tasks I should perform.” Nimrit and Shalin then hit back at her, and even Rohit Shetty accused her of avoiding stunts.

Krishna then expressed her frustration in a video diary and said, “Mera dimaag boht kharab hai abhi. Nobody else knows you, only you know yourself the best. There was so much pressure from every side and everyone had their own opinions about the task. Everybody thought the stunt was easy. Maybe it was easy for them, but it certainly was not easy for me.”

While the fights continue in KKK, the competition also keeps getting intense as Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde have already been eliminated from the show. The rest of the contenders in the competition now include Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Karan Veer Mehra, Niyati Fatnani, and Sumona Chakravarti.

