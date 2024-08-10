Angry Young Men On OTT: When & Where To Watch Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar's Story

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar are the biggest screenwriters who have dominated Indian Cinema for decades. Right from Sholay to Zanjeer, name the film, and they have penned it. In fact, they are the cult writers who helped Amitabh Bachchan establish his Angry Young Man image. Now, a docu-series, Angry Young Men – The Salim Javed Story, on the writer duo is all set to entertain the audiences.

When To Watch Angry Young Men

The docu-series will arrive on August 20 and will stream online. You can watch it anytime you want, but we are sure everyone is going to grab the series as soon as it drops since everyone is super excited to know the real story of the duo.

Where To Watch Angry Young Men

Angry Young Men – The Salim-Javed Story will arrive on Prime Video and stream on the digital giant from August 20 onwards. It would be a great chance to celebrate the iconic duo who changed the face of Indian Cinema.

As much as Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s writing has intrigued the audiences, their split has also been one of the talking points in the industry. Why did they part ways? Who initiated the split? Did the relationship go sour? A lot of unanswered queries might be resolved in the web series.

But here are three biggest scoops from Salim-Javed’s career that might find their way into this docu-series.

Salim – Javed Split

There are many theories regarding why Salim Javed split. However, the majority of it is said to be a miscommunication of sorts between Javed Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Salim Khan. The miscommunication, whether intentional or unintentional, was an attack on Salman Khan’s father while Big B & Javed Akhtar paired up as a team. Rest, as they say, is history.

The Relationship Was Over?

According to many reports, the professional relationship between the two writers was over when Javed Akhtar decided to pen lyrics and wanted Salim to do the same. However, Salim Khan denied the offer and wanted them to concentrate only on screenplays. They wanted different things in life, and they moved on!

Other People Involved

In many of his interviews, Javed Akhtar mentioned that his relationship with Salim Khan was over when they stopped sitting together, and both of them started having different groups of friends. Even Shabana Azmi, in one of her interviews, mentioned how Javed Akhtar was happier after the split.

Hopefully, Angry Young Men – The Salim – Javed Story might give some inside scoop or clarity on these already popular theories.

