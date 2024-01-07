Since yesterday, Bollywood’s veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has been in the news for his harsh criticism of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal. During his recent presence at the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he was seen calling Animal’s box office success ‘dangerous.’ He further called out a few scenes where Ranbir Kapoor’s character tells the female character to ‘lick his shoes.’ Now in another interview, the veteran lyricist has now attacked ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in pivotal roles. It was Yash Chopra’s last film, after which he passed away in October 2012. Recently, Akhtar has called out the film and slammed their ‘ridiculous idea of an empowered woman.’ He spoke at length about the evolving concept of the modern woman in Hindi cinema. Scroll down for details.

Speaking to ABP Majha, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar cited an example of a particular dialogue of Jab Tak Hai Jaan and said, “When today’s filmmakers try to make an image of an empowered woman, they get ridiculous because they don’t know what is an empowered woman. A director like Yash Chopra, who made decent, maybe not great but competent films throughout his career, his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan shows the heroine saying, ‘I will sleep with men of all nationalities before getting married.’ To be empowered, you don’t have to put in so much work. So, this is because its a debris and they are finding who is the modern woman in this.”

In the same interview, he stated that Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi never got big roles in their careers. “Who is the new woman? We are not clear about it. There are two reasons for this. Those who are liberal, if they define this as a modern woman, other liberals will question them. Those who are conservative, if they define it, they feel that they will lose a lot of their territory. So, they don’t want to do it. There were so many talented women -Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit – they weren’t any less talented than any of the actors, but they didn’t get a big role in their whole career. For instance, they didn’t get roles like Mother India, Bandini and Sujata. It is because people don’t know what is an ideal woman,” Javed Akhtar said.

This afternoon, the Animal makers took to the Twitter page to hit back at Javed Akhtar for criticizing Animal. They told him, “You’d celebrate if a woman had said ‘lick my shoes,’ calling it feminism.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Javed Akhtar’s take on the evolution of modern women in Indian cinema? Do let us know.

