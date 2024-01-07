When Aamir Khan Compared Shah Rukh Khan To Billion Records Seller Elvis Presley & Called Him The Biggest Iconic Star Of India!

The friendship between Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan in the Indian film industry has been a bit of a confusing thing to keep track of, especially from AK’s side. From keeping SRK as his pet’s name to calling him the iconic star of India, Aamir has said things only he can to a person of this stature.

During the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir went on to speak at length about how Shah was too sweet to accept his request to shoot for a cameo in the film. He also opened up about his thoughts of why he thought the Jawan actor would be a perfect choice for the role.

While talking to Critics Choice member ‘Hey Alexandra”, Aamir Khan was asked to reflect upon his true friendship with Shah Rukh Khan, to which he said, “SRK is a friend. I told him that ‘I needed someone who can represent what Elvis (Presley) represented in America.”

FYI, reportedly over 1 Billion Elvis Presley records have been sold worldwide. Aamir Khan concluded by saying, “I need the biggest iconic star of India, which is why I am coming to you’ (smiles). He was really sweet, and he said, ‘Yes.’”

Aamir Khan once explained how stardom is measured by flops & Salman Khan proved why he’s right. This took us back to the days when Salman Khan‘s films like Race 3 and even Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected over 100 crores at the box office. If you remove Salman from the film, can you see those films even crossing the ten-crore mark? Yes, Race had the franchise benefit, but the film was so bad that if not for Salman, the film’s word of mouth would’ve crashed the film on its second day itself.

Must Read: When Gauri Khan Warned Shah Rukh Khan From Bringing A Script Home & Said “He Has Enough Time For All That On The Sets”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News