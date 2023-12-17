Priscilla Ann Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, is a famous personality in the showbiz. Priscilla met the King of Rock n Roll when she was just 14 years old and he was twenty-four. They got married in 1967 and parted ways in 1973. Priscilla never married after her divorce from Elvis; however, she did date some renowned personalities. Today, we bring you a list of celebs, she dated after the demise of her ex-husband.

Priscilla reportedly was interested in modeling and modeled for a local store once. She appeared in movies like The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, The Adventures of Ford Fairlane and more. Priscilla also did the popular soap opera Dallas for a few years; however, Elvis allegedly did not want her to have a career. Scroll below to get the deets.

After separating from Elvis, she allegedly dated Robert Kardashian, Hollywood star Richard Gere, Richie Palmer, and more. During a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas, Priscilla Presley revealed why she never remarried after divorcing Elvis Presley. She said, “To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him.”

Priscilla Presley dated several famous personalities after her split from Elvis – some were confirmed by the actress, while a few were rumored romances.

Here is the list of men Priscilla Presley dated –

Michael Stone

After parting ways with Elvis Presley, Priscilla dated Michael Stone. Popularly known as Mike Stone, he was a martial arts instructor and actor who did movies like Enter the Ninja, American Ninja 2, and others.

2. Robert Kardashian

Before becoming the husband of The Kardashians star Kris Jenner, Robert Kardashian was in a relationship with Priscilla. They reportedly dated from 1975 to 1976.

3. Michael Edwards

According to tabloids, Presley and Edwards dated for about six years, and during that period, Michael was inappropriate with Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla. They went out from 1978 to 1984.

4. Marco Garibaldi

Marco is an entrepreneur and a film producer interested in various other fields. Priscilla Presley and Marco Garibaldi were in a relationship for over 20 years and even share a son. The couple dated from 1984 to 2006.

5. Kirk Kerkorian

As per the New York Daily News, Kirk Kerkorian, businessman, investor, and philanthropist, allegedly dated Priscilla Presley. Reports also claimed that Priscilla was elected to the board of Kerkorian’s MGM in 1990.

6. Nigel Lythgoe

Nigel Lythgoe is an English television and film director and producer known for producing shows like Pop Idol. American Idol was romantically linked to Priscilla Presley from 2006 to 2009, per US Weekly.

7. Richie Palmer

Richie Palmer, former husband of actress Raquel Welch, was romantically linked to Priscilla Presley from 2010 to 2011. Palmer is known for movies like Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Zigs, and Malevolence.

Special Mention –

Richard Gere

Priscilla Presley’s ex, Michael Edwards, in his book Priscilla, Elvis And Me, wrote about Priscilla’s one-night stand with the Hollywood hunk Richard Gere. It was around 1983, which overlaps with Priscilla’s time with Edwards.

Because of her association with Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley has often been in the news, and now director Sofia Coppola has made a film on her life titled Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny is seen in the titular role with The Kissing Booth fame Jacob Elordi opposite her as Elvis.

The movie Priscilla was released in the theatres on 15th December.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Ryan Reynolds Had A Nervous Breakdown After Filming ‘Deadpool’ & Sought Medical Attention: “I Literally Had The Shakes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News