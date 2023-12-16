As the new DCU co-head, James Gunn has yet to show his skill in this comic book movie universe. While the fans eagerly wait for updates on his Superman: Legacy, Gunn talks about Joker 2 and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Joker 2: Folie a Deux will see the return of Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime, and Gunn reveals giving insights to director Todd Philips for the upcoming movie! Scroll below to find out more.

Phoenix won an Oscar for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck, and this time, he will be accompanied by Lady Gaga. Gaga will appear as Harley Quinn, opposite Phoenix’s character. On the other hand, Pattinson’s The Batman movie received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. As for Gunn, people enjoyed his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in the MCU. After getting temporarily fired from Disney, the director did The Suicide Squad with Margot Robbie in the lead, which was well-received, too. It also paved the way for him to become the new co-head of DCU along with Peter Safran.

James Gunn is pretty active on social media and often responds to fan queries. Gunn recently revealed via Threads comments that he has watched Todd Philips’s directorial Joker 2. Gunn shared his take on the Phoenix-led comic book movie and said, “Todd had Joker in full swing by the time we came onboard – I’ve watched and given notes, but it is mostly WB, where it started. Everything forward in live-action we’re involved with.” The netizens took no time to criticize Gunn for claiming to give notes to Todd Philips.

Taking to X, one of them wrote, “He took notes for himself, so he can stop making cartoonish comic book movie comedies..”

Another said, “whelp there goes the quality films in Batman & Joker we got … no need for Gunn to be involved he should just be focusing on the new DCU.”

A third one quipped, “bro basically said its a*s, and he doesn’t wanna be involved with it.”

Another said, “Todd Phillips receiving James Gunn notes lol. On a series note, I do not for a second believe Gunn gave him notes. He’s just trying to take some credit because the movies going to be successful and then say, “you should’ve told me that before I gave notes” again.”

And, “The 1st joker was amazing without James Gunn, so I don’t see any reason to involve him with the sequel. Let it be it’s own thing.”

Here is James Gunn’s comment on Threads:

Similarly, The Batman took place in WB, and as per James Gunn, Matt Reeves wanted this film to be out of the new DCU, and they went along with his choice. Gunn also revealed that he has heard a pitch for The Batman 2, but there is no script yet.

For the unversed, all the movies coming out of DC will allegedly not be a part of the new DCU, and the first and official film will be Superman: Legacy. It will directed by James Gunn and feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent. Recently, reports about Nicholas Hoult in the role of Lex Luthor came out; who initially auditioned for the part of Superman. It will be released in 2025.

Meanwhile, Joker 2’s filming began last year in December and will be released in October 2024.

