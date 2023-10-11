It seems like this is not the day Warner Bros Pictures and the people involved in it are going to remember; they probably are looking for Marvel’s Time Variance Authority to erase this episode. Since the morning in the West today, everything happening around Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, has put ultimate pressure on the studio. But while we continue to be shocked by the updates that are coming out of the den, we weren’t prepared for the shocker of a rumor this one is.

For the unversed, Warner Bros Pictures has not been having a very merry run at the Box office this year. Before Barbie released and shattered almost every possible record in its way, the studio suffered a lot of duds that ended up making the studio suffer losses, and most of them were from the DC wing.

Turns out the newest update coming out about the studio has a very shocking news to offer, and it says that the wing of Warner Bros Discovery is up for sale, and their biggest competitor has already entered the bid to buy it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Warner Bros Pictures, that comes under Warner Bros Discovery, is being put up for sale. The studio eying to buy the competitor that right now owns the rights to DC is none other than Universal. There are no numbers attached to the report as of yet, but a studio that has Barbie in their resume will certainly have a value that touches the sky.

While there is no reason given for the massive decision even when the studio has earned a massive Box Office success with Barbie, LightShed’s Rich Greenfield, a Wall Street analyst and venture capitalist, said, “The bottom line is they need to get DC to work whether [David] Zaslav owns it, whether Brian Roberts owns it, whether somebody else owns it.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Jason Momoa Dressed Up Like Johnny Depp On Aquaman 2 Sets & Tried Getting Amber Heard Fired? DC Slams The Rumor By Calling The Actor ‘Professional’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News