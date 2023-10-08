This year, we witnessed global phenomena in theatres in the form of the Barbebheimer trend. Both Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer turned out to be box office blockbusters. Out of the two, Margot’s film went up to almost $1.5 billion and challenged several blockbuster hits. Interestingly, even though it is far behind James Cameron’s epic Titanic, there’s not much gap between the two in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the musical fantasy film opened to positive reviews upon its release in July, and even word-of-mouth was highly in favor. But more than that, it was the hype it enjoyed amid a high-voltage clash with Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. In fact, both films immensely benefitted due to the clash and ended up putting in an impressive total.

Barbie still continues to be in theatres, but it won’t be making a huge difference to its already accumulated number. As per Box Office Mojo, the film stands at a gigantic collection of $1.434 billion at the worldwide box office. This is huge and on the list of all-time highest-grossers, this Margot Robbie starrer holds the 14th spot.

Speaking about James Cameron‘s Titanic, the classic cult was a huge blockbuster during its original run and even saw impressive earnings coming in during re-runs. On the whole, it has amassed a colossal wealth of $2.264 billion globally and is currently ranked 4th in the list of all-time grossers.

If compared, Barbie isn’t even close to Titanic and the latter is miles ahead in the collection. However, in the domestic market, the Margot Robbie starrer isn’t far behind in receiving love and box office appreciation. The film, also starring Ryan Gosling, has earned $633 million in North America, whereas the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer earned $674 million – a gap of just $41 million!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

