This is indeed a great time to be alive as we recently saw one of the biggest box office battles of all time between Oppenheimer and Barbie, and there was not a spat but everything was friendly. The two movies have minted a whopping cumulative amount of over $2.3 billion at the worldwide box office and are continuing to garner more with their long theatrical run. While the Greta Gerwig directorial has already scripted history and crossed the billion-dollar mark, will Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama be able to reach the milestone or lack by a few million dollars?

The 2023 drama thriller broke many records ever since it hit the theatres on July 21. The movie left not only the audience but also the critics impressed as it told the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie currently has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10 and a Rotten Tomato score of 93%.

Oppenheimer saw an ensemble cast with brilliant actors, including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Richard Madden, Rami Malek, and more. As the movie has been in the theatres for over two months now, it is not stopping from garnering more and more money. But, it might not cross the $1 billion milestone after spending weeks on the big screen.

As per Variety, the latest box office numbers of Oppenheimer are not looking impressive enough for it to reach the milestone. The movie has so far earned a whopping $322.53 million at its domestic box office, while a total of $611.34 million has come from the overseas market. Its worldwide collection is now $933.87 million (approx $934 million).

Now, Oppenheimer is expected to finish at $950 million and stay within the billion-dollar mark with its worldwide collection. However, with the movie’s re-release in IMAX and expected award nominations, especially at the Academy Awards 2024, it might cross the mark by the end of this year or early in 2024. With its current collection, the movie has become the second highest-grossing R-rated film of all time after Tod Phillips’ Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

