Joaquin Phoenix is among the most celebrated actors in the world. With his sheer brilliance and impeccable craft, the actor has given away many acclaimed movies. He is known for choosing the most unique and unconventional scripts and makes sure he brings out the best of every role that he plays. While the actor can do a lot of stuff, he certainly does not know French, which is why he once did did not even get up and was left stunned when he won the Best Actor Award at Cannes Film Festival. Scroll down to watch his reaction.

Throughout his career span of over 30 years. He began his journey in showbiz when he was only nine years old and to date has presented his work in many movies and shows.

Back in 2017, Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival for his film You Were Never Really Here. During the award ceremony, director and producer Pedro Almodovar announced his name as he had won the award, but there was a catch, the announcement was made in French. While the actor understood his name was called as everyone began looking at him and giving him applause, he did not realise he had won the award. He then asked his girlfriend if he needs to go to the stage and soon stood up.

A video of the Joker star is going viral on social media with netizens laughing and dropping hilarious comments. Shared by @cinemoviiee, the video is captioned, “Joaquin Phoenix not realising he won the Best Actor award at Cannes Film Festival because it’s all in French.”

Reacting to the clip, an Instagram user wrote, “He looks like he didn’t even realised his name being called?!” while another wrote, “it’s funny cause his name is the most French sounding word I’ve ever heard.”

Some netizens got creative with their comments as one wrote, “Me in Starbucks Montreal.” Another penned, “When the teacher calls on you but you were zoned tf out.”

“‘Do I have to go up?’ completely flabbergasted” wrote another

A sixth one wrote, “Dude is zoned tf out.”

For the unversed, the Gladiator star soon reached the stage after his name was announced and apologised mentioning how he did not expect to win the award and came wearing sneakers. As per the film festival’s YouTube channel, he said, “This was totally unexpected, as you can see from my shoes. I don’t wear leather and my shoes were sent home on the plane!”

Later, during a press conference, Joaquin Phoenix clarified how he did not understand French and said, “I thought it would be really messed up if I went up onstage, and they were like, ‘No, no you don’t have to go up.’ It sounds naive to say it now. Like, of course, you go up.”

What are your views on Joaquin Phoenix’s reaction? Let us know in the comments.

