Justin Bieber is a famous personality in the world of music, and he has been in showbiz since a very young age; with popularity and fame comes a lot of responsibilities; one wrong move and one’s image could get tarnished for good. Bieber is not new to controversies, and years ago, when he was still pretty young got himself in hot water by allegedly misbehaving with his then-bodyguard, and the singer was also sued for his bad behaviour.

Bieber is infamous for his atrocities, and there have been several news of him behaving badly with his fans, even getting physical with him, beating them up or stuff like that. The bodyguard that we are speaking of here was an ex-Israeli soldier named Moshe Benabou, and he charged the Canadian singer reportedly over physical abuse.

As per Business Insider, Moshe Benabou worked for Justin Bieber’s touring company around 2011-2012, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Moshe filed a lawsuit against the singer for allegedly punching him repeatedly backstage while yelling, “You are fired!” Bieber’s bodyguard accused him of making him work overtime as well.

Another report by Thrillist claimed that Moshe sued Justin Bieber for $421,261, and out of that, $3,758.34 was for mobile phone charges. The complaint filed against the Sorry crooner stated, “The tirade was apparently triggered by what Justin Bieber perceived as an attempt from Moshe Benabou to keep one member of Mr. Bieber’s entourage physically away from Justin Bieber.” It further stated, “As part of this tirade, Justin Bieber repeatedly punched Moshe Benabou in the chest and upper body area. Mr. Benabou did not retaliate or attempt to protect himself out of his concerns for Justin Bieber’s physical well-being.”

As per the media outlet, Bieber’s ex-bodyguard also said that he was made to work for 14 to 18 hours a day and seven days a week with no extra pay, which violated the California labour laws.

Justin Biber is currently leading a happy life with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and because of his rare neurological disorder, many of his shows even got cancelled.

