Kanye West has been making headlines continuously for his extended vacation in Europe. The American rapper is reportedly focusing on his new album and is also enjoying his time with his new wife Bianca Censori. He is pulling off some unique fashion statements along with Bianca. While the Australian beauty is putting a racy display with his skimpy outfits, Ye is covering himself as much as possible in black outfits. Following his many outings with his face covered, a new report suggests he is using a body double.

The Rapper was earlier married to Kim Kardashian for years before the latter filed for divorce in 2021 and it was finalised last year. He then allegedly tied the knot with Bianca but did not file legal documents confirming the same.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s outings are grabbing the utmost attention across the world. While Kanye is covering himself up, Bianca is wearing all kinds of racy outfits, including nude-coloured catsuits with plunging necklines, and often ditching her bra. Now, a body language expert has questioned Kanye’s appearance and mentioned that is it really the rapper inside the black outfit.

As per a report by The Sun, body Language expert Judi James pointed out that it it unusual for an “arrogant-looking rapper” to look so “submissive” during his outings. The expert added that the Donda rapper could have been using a body double to step out with Bianca. She said, “it could be fair to ask if it is always Kanye inside these cover-up outfits.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome To Florence (@welcome_to_florence)

She called using a stunt double a “logical next step” for Kanye West and added, “This would mean he does not even have to turn up anymore.” “He could perform a sneaky switch so he can take the odd day off.”

Well, there is no proof of this suggestion yet but Kanye West’s fashion choices mostly involve only his nose exposed to air as he completely covers up his body. He is also ditching shoes at several points.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Expendables 4 Producer Admits Making Mistakes With The Franchise’s Third Film & Leaving Fans Disappointed, Recalls Thinking, “Let’s Give A Wider Audience A Taste Of Expendables & Give It A PG 13”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News