The chaos in and around the DC wing of Warner Bros is loud enough to make buzz across the globe. With James Gunn shaping his DCU with Peter Safran, we are all set to witness the new dawn of the universe. But the new lineup walks on the buried ambitions of the films that were about to get made but were cancelled on the onset of the new leadership. One of these was Wonder Woman 3 starring Gal Gadot. The movie was suddenly called off when Patty Jenkins revolted and quit. Further details have an interesting update to offer.

For the unversed, Patty was already prepped to get back on the sets of her standalone franchise after Wonder Woman 1984. The threequel with Gal in the center was being shaped by the filmmaker, and the script was even submitted to the studio. The studio, however, interfered and gave her notes that she didn’t feel were good for her idea. This lead to the filmmaker quitting the project and everything falling off.

Soon after, James Gunn and Peter Safran took the chair and even the last hope was killed. Now, as we can only imagine how Wonder Woman 3 would have looked like, until something forces James Gunn to revive the IP, a scooper has revealed some details about the movie’s scrapped plot. Below is all you need to know about this most interesting update of the day.

As per scooper Can We Get Some Toast, Patty Jenkins’ pitch for the cancelled Wonder Woman 3 was set in the present world post the events of The Flash and Justice League. The movie was supposed to bring in many of her superhero colleagues, with Ben Affleck’s names as Batman being confirmed.

The post of X read, “Patty Jenkins’ take for her cancelled #WonderWoman3 with Gal Gadot was set in the present day of the DCEU, after Justice League and her cameo in #TheFlash. It would have featured other DC characters, one of them being Ben Affleck’s Batman.”

Meanwhile, it was recently when Gal Gadot had confirmed she is in talks with James Gunn and Peter Safran for Wonder Woman 3. As per Comic Book Movies, she had said, “I had a meeting with (DC Studios CEOs) Peter Safran and James Gunn, and they both told me that they’re going to develop a third Wonder Woman with me. They said, ‘You’re in the best hands, you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ Time will tell.”

But soon, this update was refuted by the insiders who said there is nothing happening at the DCU with Gal Gadot in it. However, nothing is impossible, and there are still chances Gal might revive Wonder Woman in the new DCU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

