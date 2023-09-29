Taylor Swift, after her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn earlier this year, seems to have once again found love in athlete Travis Kelce. Their alleged romance rumours have been all over the news, but it would be foolish of one to think that there won’t be any controversy when two celebrities start dating! Kelce’s ex, Maya Benberry, has been really vocal lately about the rumoured couple’s alleged romance. She is now sceptical about the romance brewing between them.

For the unversed, Maya was a winner of the dating reality show called Catching Kelce, and as per her, they were together for about eight months while making her believe that they had a future together. She even claimed that the sportsman cheated on her as she went on to label him a ‘narcissist’.

According to the Page Six report, Travis Kelce’s ex, Maya Benberry, is doubtful of his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift, as she told Inside Edition in an interview. Apparently, Maya received a lot of backlash after she liked a user’s comment calling the songstress a ‘5’ which she later retracted. She said, “It’s really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fanbase.” She continued, “I don’t feel any way about her dating Travis. It’s cute. … She’s beautiful. She’s successful. We’re in two different lanes.” Alleging Kelce of cheating on her, she said, “Certain qualities don’t change in men”, as she then called him a ‘narcissist’.

Taylor Swift’s rumoured boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s ex-flame, Maya Benberry, did not fail to boast about the fact she was with Kelce before Swift came along and added, “I had him first.” She went on to explain that she has no qualms with Taylor but with Travis for not clarifying the cheating allegations that she put on him via a deleted tweet, saying, “When you and your ex broke up five months ago, but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…”

While Kelce himself didn’t address the allegations, a source told Page Six that they didn’t date for too long for him to cheat on her. The source said, “They dated literally less than three months, and they were contractually obligated to not announce their breakup,” and called Maya “just the winner of the show”. The source added, “So when she says, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater,’ she doesn’t even know what she’s talking about. This is very much a 15-minutes-of-fame type of a moment for her.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also spotted getting cosy after the footballer’s game as well amid the romance rumours.

