Marvel has been going through a rough patch with their incapability of impressing the audience with their films since Avengers: Endgame, and it seems the fans’ dissatisfaction continues. A new report has claimed that Anthony Mackie led Captain America: Brave New World and Ironheart to undergo some changes, and the fans are not happy about it.

The fans have already been introduced to Dominique Thorne’s MCU character in last year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and since then, the fans were not happy about it at all. On the other hand, there have been several hopes around the upcoming solo film of Mackie, but rumours about its storyline are similar to what we’ve already seen in the first Captain America film, thereby diminishing the already diminished hopes of Marvel fans.

Now, with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA Strike, many Hollywood projects have been put on hold, and as per a report by Marvel Updates on Social Media platform X, Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World and Ironheart undergo some changes after the strike ends. The post reads, “There will be reshoots for #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld and #Ironheart after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.”

The fans have been infuriated about the news and did not hesitate to express their dissatisfaction with the rumoured news in the comments. Commenting on the alleged news of Captain America: Brave New World and Ironheart getting reshoots, one of the users wrote, “Seriously, where are the X-men and FF? Marvel is wasting their Fox-acquired properties.”

Followed by one saying, “they know those are garbage they are trying to fix them”

Another quipped, “Hopefully when they get paid, we’ll get more good MCU products”

One said, “Reshoots are not a bad thing. Chasing perfection takes multiple attempts. CANT WAIT!”

Another angry fan wrote, “Doesn’t matter how many reshoots, you can’t make someone like a character they don’t want to see.”

A user commented, “Reshoots, rewrites, end result leads to angry fans calling it the worst MCU film/show and the end of the MCU. Can Disney and Marvel Studios please for the love of God keep away from the projects and allow the writers and directors to showcase one clear vision?”

Followed by, “No body want”, “Basically recast some smaller role actors and kicking them out officially,” and, “Pls cancel iron heart, at least j let her have minor roles until Rhodey and Pepper are fully fledged out.”

Check out the post and the reactions to it here:

Both Captain America: Brave New World and Ironheart are slated to release in 2024; while the first one will be a film, the latter one is said to be a series.

For more updates on Marvel, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taylor Swift’s Rumoured Beau Travis Kelce’s Ex-Flame Breaks Silence On Their Romance By Calling Out Tay’s Toxic Fanbase & Terms Him As ‘Narcissist’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News