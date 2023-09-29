Kylie Jenner had all eyes on her when she stepped out in the shimmery dress at Paris Fashion Week. The 26-year-old was having her own moment as she left everyone in awe of her beauty. As she is being praised for her gorgeous look across the internet, netizens are also taking a trip back to Kim Kardashian’s look at Met Gala 2022 when she wore the iconic rhinestone dress that was once donned by Marilyn Monroe. As the comparison goes on, netizens are seemingly siding with Kylie and slamming Kim.

Kylie and Kim are from the Kardashian-Jenner clan who garnered popularity along with their sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, and mom, Kris Jenner. Among all, Kim and Kylie enjoy the most fame and are also the highest-earners among their family.

For the Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show, Kylie Jenner slipped into a stunning sleeveless shimmery gown with a keyhole cutout and a plunging neckline. She looked no less than a goddess as she put her curves on display through the body-hugging gown with a back slit. To complete her look, Kylie put on a pair of beige heels and left her jet black locks open. Her glammed-up makeup was on point and she looked no less than Hollywood s*x icon Marilyn Monroe.

As the Kylie cosmetics founder shared some pictures on social media, fans are showering her with love and praises. Some also brought Kim Kardashian into the discussion as they compared Kylie Jenner’s look to Kim Kardashian’s controversial Marilyn Monroe dress. For the unversed, the SKIMS founder lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit herself into the iconic dress which Monroe wore while singing happy birthday for John F Kennedy.

Comparing the two looks, a Twitter user wrote, “Kylie should’ve been the one to wear that marilyn monroe dress at the met gala like idk,” whileanother penned, “this was more marilyn than kim could ever give.”

A third one wrote, “This is so Marilyn’s JFK dress coded and I’m in LOVE.”

“Kylie’s dress gives me vibes of the Marilyn Monroe dress that Kim K wore at last year’s Met Gala, only Kylie’s is the improved version,” penned a fourth one.

Many also tesed Kylie with her new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet’s name.

