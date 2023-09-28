Zendaya is a youth icon we can trust our lives with. No caps. The power that she holds is unmatchable. The ‘Euphoria’ star knows how to keep her fashion game strong and dons the most stylish outfits with her unique touch. Her ability to pull off a dress and rock a blazer with equal ease is something we find super fascinating, but we would not expect anything less from Spiderman’s girlfriend, would we?

The 27-year-old superstar in the making is our favorite girl who advocates for gender-neutral fashion. The fluidity in her fashion is a testament to the personality that she carries on the sleeves of her blazer as well as in the cuts of her dresses. Today, we are sharing one throwback look of Zendaya that only she could have pulled off, and we are sure you would agree too. Scroll down!

Zedaya once sizzled her way out in a s*xy blush pink blazer with a peak lapel featuring a ruffled bow at the torso. She wore a shimmery pink bra underneath her blazer and ditched pants for the bottom wear donning just a matching panty giving a sultry touch to her otherwise boss babe outfit while also flaunting her toned long legs that can make anyone go weak on their knees.

The Dune star enhanced her look with pointed open-toe shimmery heels adding a gold anklet to accessorize it further. Her wavy locks were parted from the side and rested on her shoulder as she struck a sizzling pose. Take a look at her look below:

The Euphoria star’s multi-functional outfit can be styled in many ways; you add pants, and you are ready the boss babe within you shine and you can also drop the blazer and get beach ready in seconds. The choice is yours.

How much would you rate Zendaya’s look on a scale of 1 to 10? Let us know in the space below.

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her ‘S*xthetic’ While Flaunting Her Toned Abs In A Skimpy Black Bra Along With A Cropped Shirt, Sending Us In A Frenzy With Her Wild & Bold Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News