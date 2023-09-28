Dakota Johnson needs no introduction. With her talent and humble being, she is already the favourite actress of millions. But, it is not only her craft that has made many fall in love with her but also her fashion game that we can never miss. Many fashionistas swear by Dakota’s pick and she always impresses us with her new looks. She once slayed in a rusty satin dress and gave us all inspiration for a perfect outing in the fall season.

Despite being born to famous parents, Dakota made her own name in the industry. She has often revealed how she did modelling projects and was cut off from her parents’ payroll when she refused to go to college. After playing supporting roles in many projects, it was the R-rated film franchise Fifty Shades that shot her to global fame.

Coming back, Dakota Johnson has always had a unique choice of dressing. She can make any street her ramp stepping out in the most stunning outfits and showing up in the most comfortable piece of clothing on red carpet events and yet look like a million dollars. Back in 2021, the actress pulled off a perfect fall outfit and looked all ‘autumny’ as she arrived at the screening of her film The Lost Daughter during the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado.

The Fifty Shades Of Grey star ditched her bra and let her n*pples poke in a satin dress in the colour rust. The sleeveless slip dress was a comfortable choice and Dakota Johnson could be seen enjoying herself in it to the fullest. The only off choice in her look was the matching lace boots and a brown velvet jacket. However, she was still in a party mood and picked up the perfect accessories.

The Madame Web lead wore a pair of resin earrings that had a blend of autumn colours along with a beautiful chain around her neck. She was wearing all glammed-up makeup and tied her hair in a messy bun. During the event, Dakota even shook a leg with Maggie Gyllenhaal and even let herself loose while dancing. Check out her pictures on Twitter here:

My new aesthetic is Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson dancing at the Telluride Film Festival. pic.twitter.com/6I1iPHkiZu — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) September 8, 2021

NEW: Dakota Johnson at the Telluride Film Festival yesterday. #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/tH6cVgdZQK — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) September 6, 2021

