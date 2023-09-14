Dakota Johnson garnered immense popularity for her role as Anastasia Steele in the erotic film franchise Fifty Shades of Grey. The film had very steamy scenes and lots of lingerie donned by the actress, and once, in an interview, Johnson fessed up about bringing a few of them back home after the filming was done, and she did it without telling anyone, which if put in simple terms – she stole them.

The first film in the franchise based on stories of EL James came out in 2015 and became very popular as both Johnson and her co-star Jamie Dornan rose to fame. It was followed with two more instalments and lots of steamy scenes in them. Scroll below to know the deets.

Oftentimes, actors and actresses take things from the sets of their films; like Robert Downey Jr. reportedly took home one of his Iron Helmets, and Chris Hemsworth his hammers. Dakota Johnson also took home a few things from the sets of her iconic film Fifty Shades franchise. In 2015, Dakota engaged in a Twitter Q&A session where she answered a bunch of questions, and in that moment, she also revealed that she stole a flogger; for those who haven’t heard of this term, it is a kind of short and fringy whip used in kinky s*xual acts.

Dakota Johnson said, “I do have a flogger in my house. It’s in the garage with dust.” Well, that’s not all that she stole from the sets of Fifty Shades of Grey; the actress went on to confess that she also stole a few undies. Johnson said, “I stole lots of the underwear. They were comfortable.”

In that same Twitter question and answer session, Dakota Johnson opened up about her biggest sacrifice and said, “To do Fifty Shades [was the biggest sacrifice]. The whole world can see me nak*d…” Dakota indeed made a huge sacrifice for her role in the Fifty Shades franchise, but it also gave her unimaginable fame and popularity.

On the work front, Dakota Johnson will be seen in Daddio alongside the versatile actor Sean Penn, and she also changed her look for the film by colouring her hair from brunette to blonde. The film premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

